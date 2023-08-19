Aditya in
Mentoring students for Data Science and AI career path
Hi community,
I'm Aditya Shah, a Senior Data Scientist at Capital One.
With over 4 years of hands-on experience in the field, I've navigated the complexities, conquered challenges, and witnessed the transformative power of these technologies.
Now, I'm here to guide you through every step of your learning and career path.
Feel free to reach out to me at:
1
2730
Sort by:
2
About
Public
Data Scientist
Members
8,204
Whatever offerings these so called mentors tend to sell in paid version, are usually modified version of the same offerings that are easily available for free in YouTube.