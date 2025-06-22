TechGeek99 in
Rejected by Google Last Year, Planning to Try Again
Backstory
- Targeting Google SWE III @ EU
- Interviewed by Google EU last year, July 29th, one of the interviews was bad and got rejected.
- Planning to try again and started preparing a couple of months ago.
- I’m middle eastern based in Middle East and have 5 YOE, worked at Amazon and Microsoft.
1. When will I be eligible to apply? is it on July 29th?
2. Should I ping the same recruiter again? Anybody had a similar experience before?
3. Is it worth it to join Google in terms of money and current situation in general (e.g Layoff, Culture)
* For engineers who managed to clear out Google interview, any tips on prep?
My resources are
- neetcode.io 150 DSA
- Hello Interview for System Design
- Leetcode Google asked questions (will do it when I get my interview scheduled)
TechGeek99
Thanks a lot
2. Yes you can try to connect with same recruiter and if that doesn't work try getting referral
3.yes it's totally worth, and google is hiring heavily
P.S. for l3,l4 you won't be asked for system design rounds