Rejected by Google Last Year, Planning to Try Again

Backstory

- Targeting Google SWE III @ EU

- Interviewed by Google EU last year, July 29th, one of the interviews was bad and got rejected.

- Planning to try again and started preparing a couple of months ago.





- I’m middle eastern based in Middle East and have 5 YOE, worked at Amazon and Microsoft.





********

1. When will I be eligible to apply? is it on July 29th?

2. Should I ping the same recruiter again? Anybody had a similar experience before?





3. Is it worth it to join Google in terms of money and current situation in general (e.g Layoff, Culture)





* For engineers who managed to clear out Google interview, any tips on prep?





My resources are

- Hello Interview for System Design

- Leetcode Google asked questions (will do it when I get my interview scheduled)





#google #interview