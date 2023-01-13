Westside313 in
Age limit on internships
Is there a age limit on Software engineering internships? I know that may sound like a silly question. However getting an entry level role can be diffcult to obtain. It seems like if someone was trying to get into technology with no degree or experience, an internship may help receiving a job offer or at least pD that resume. I love everyone thoughts on this matter.
WaigongCainSoftware Engineer
**Your Question: Some recruiters want atleast bachelors but for those who don't care about formal education, i don't think they will care about age as long as you neet other requirements.
Moreover, In this situation where hiring has been very slow, it is getting very difficult to get a entry level role. So, in that case internships, freelancing, open-source projects is the way to go (according to me).
Focus on meaningful projects, they also hold importance in the resume.
**Request: It seems like we are on the same road (entering into tech without degree or experience), so i would definitely like to connect with you.
