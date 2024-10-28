rerichy in
Accurate?
I recently received this offer from AWS under the new grad program. Im curious if this is around the same number of anyone that has also received an offer as one of my friends also applied and saw a higher basepay that I was given.
P.S I was given stock but I left it ask 0 since it hasn't vested
Amazon
Associate Account Executive
Arlington VA
Total per year
$120K
Level
L4
Base
$80K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$40K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
3 Years
2
3527
Sort by:
SolidOrcaSoftware Engineer
I think including your stock grant here would help us judge if it's a good offer or not, but from what I'm seeing for Associate Account Execs at Amazon in Arlington, this offer looks pretty solid. https://www.levels.fyi/companies/amazon/salaries/sales/levels/l4?yoeChoice=custom&searchText=arlington&minYoe=0&maxYoe=3 Btw, I think it's kinda cool that we're seeing offer reviews for roles outside of SWE and PM posted now. Being a SWE, I've only really seen other SWE and PM salaries so getting a glimpse into other functions is nice. Thanks for sharing.
12
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,586