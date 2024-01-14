LifeOfSWE in
Looking for founder
My partner (marketing major) and I (SWE) are looking for another engineer to help us develop a web app. It is essentially a website where users can log in and discuss/argue different topics in a debate style. We are very early in development and we would like someone with some experience in frontend development. I am using the T3 stack (typescript, next.js, tailwind css, prisma, trpc). Please message me if interested.
