Which associates should I pick
Should I do Computer information Systems A.S. Or Computer software A.S.?
Which one would be easier to have entry level job/better success rate as a career
Software Engineer
CS if you know you want to spend your entire career as a software engineer. CIS if you know you want to pivot into something else later (management, product, etc.). Not that you can't do it differently than that. After a couple years of experience, nobody cares much what your degree was in or what your GPA was. Now, some unsolicited advice: 1. A bachelor's will go further than an associate's. In many shops it's basically a requirement; also some shops will only hire junior/seniors for their internships. Getting a 2 year degree and then transferring into a 4 year program is absolutely a viable and financially efficient path, please consider it. 2. Entry level hires are based entirely on potential. Did they get a decent education in this stuff? Can they do basic coding? Have they had an internship where they coded and they can speak competently about the value they added? Do they seem excited about this job? For most software jobs, the distinction between CS and CIS is negligible in terms of weighing potential.
Pancakenation
Thank you for the advice will definitely be using it. Also, where could I transfer into a 4yr program after an associates degree? I plan on going to CCAC and getting a bachelor’s degree in CS. Would you recommend getting an internship during the summer in between schooling?
