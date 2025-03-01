Meta vs Samsung Ads - Help me decide between these ML Engineer offers

Poll

Hi everyone,

I'm a PhD new grad and currently deciding between two Machine Learning Engineer roles and would appreciate your insights. Here are the details:

Meta Compensation:

Base: ~$180K

Annual Bonus: ~$25K

Sign-on Bonus: $75K (one-time)

RSUs: ~$390K over 4 years

Samsung Compensation:

Base: $190K

Annual Bonus (20%): $38K

Sign-on Bonus: $160K over 3 years

My concerns/thoughts:

Meta has a better brand, but I've heard a lot about the poor work-life balance and toxic workplace environment, with high stress and semi-annual performance-based layoffs.

I don't have details about which team I will be joining at Meta, so it would be a wildcard, but I know my team at Samsung. I really liked the manager and the team dynamic seemed to be great.

For those who have worked at either company (especially in ML roles), what would you recommend? Is the Meta brand name worth the potential stress and job insecurity? How valuable is the Samsung Ads experience in the broader market?

Any insights would be greatly appreciated!







