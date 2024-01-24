RyStout in
eBay to cut 9% - 1000 jobs
https://www.engadget.com/ebay-is-laying-off-9-percent-of-its-workforce-035136287.html
More layoffs here, but seems to be affecting mostly contractors? Kind of sucks, but that's also why they hire so many contractors to begin with because it'll be a lot easier to lay them off than FTE employees.
CleteBBusiness Development
Frustrating to see all these companies blame overhiring as the main issue when a site like eBay, in my opinion, doesn't really need to keep growing and hiring anyways. They're a complete service and do well enough, why keep trying to grow and grow and grow, what could they possibly have tried to invest in?
4040404Software Engineer
Yeah honestly, what is eBay doing with 11k employees anyways
