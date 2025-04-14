softwareEngPro in
How much money to be fully in person?
How much of a pay increase would you need to go fully in office from a hybrid / fully remote position?
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer an hour ago
There was a paper done with Levels.fyi data in collaboration with Harvard Business School that talks about this exact point actually: https://www.nber.org/system/files/working_papers/w33383/w33383.pdf Turns out people are willing to take up to a 25% cut for fully remote roles.
defaangedSoftware Engineer an hour ago
Yeah this paper was fascinating. Really goes to show the difference between stated preferences and revealed preferences
