Google offer review

Initial offer for an L4 PgM role in SF Bay Area. What are your thoughts? 

Base - 165
Equity - 195 vesting over 4 years
Sign on - 15
Bonus 15%

TC year 1 - 278 (due to front loaded RSU vesting schedule of 38%) 
bcnecoProgram Manager  
Wow that's a solid offer. When I was L5 at Amazon, I was at like a 150k TC lol
PEM52Program Manager  
Yeah I feel like it’s toward the upper limit of the L4 band. Actually got another option to forego the sign on bonus and get a bit more equity. Now it’s 164 base + 220 equity with no sign on.

