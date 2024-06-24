PM in
Google offer review
Initial offer for an L4 PgM role in SF Bay Area. What are your thoughts?
Base - 165
Equity - 195 vesting over 4 years
Sign on - 15
Bonus 15%
TC year 1 - 278 (due to front loaded RSU vesting schedule of 38%)
3
1156
bcnecoProgram Manager
Wow that's a solid offer. When I was L5 at Amazon, I was at like a 150k TC lol
PEM52Program Manager
Yeah I feel like it’s toward the upper limit of the L4 band. Actually got another option to forego the sign on bonus and get a bit more equity. Now it’s 164 base + 220 equity with no sign on.
