Looking for some insight… (currently sales)

I'm 29. I have spent almost 9 years at my dads' car dealership he opened over 20 years ago. We do subprime finance, I started by managing the service department, we added technicians due to volume. I finally got into the sales department and have been doing that for the last 7-8 years. I run the finance desk overseeing around 3-6 employees, desk cars deals, work long hours, many times working 6 days a week, have taken little time off (3-4 days every year), film/edit video content, manage our Facebook advertising (roughly $2x,xxx/month spend), drive organic engagement on our Facebook pages/groups we own, etc.

We have had year over year growth since I started (besides this last year, some outside circumstances taking place as well). My dad agreed to a pay plan when I started in sales, that a previous manager had and I have been making $200-$250k/yr for the last few years (about $150k last year).

I guess I am at a crossroad, I have always wanted to do whatever it takes to make more money, do whatever others aren't willing to do, I learned from my dad who was a finance manager at some of the large state franchise dealers.

I feel limited in my current field and want to explore what something might look like (if even possible) with a larger company focused on things that I enjoy (AI development and use cases, cryptocurrency/blockchain technology, etc.).

I don't have a degree, spent my time grinding it out at work, always pushing to do more, which part of me is starting to feel regret.

I don't want to go to school, but it's seeming like that might be a necessity. Is it..? What roles might be out there for me, I would like to keep the same pay or at least have the potential for growth. I feel I do best with managing larger operations, looking at the big picture, directing team members on what actions to take/how to handle any given situation that arises. Thanks for any help.

Edit: the idea of going to school for something like ai computer science or something related to the application of, does sound somewhat appealing, I'm just not sure what I should do. Thanks.