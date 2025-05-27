Looking for some insight… (currently sales)

jakespi in
I'm 29. I have spent almost 9 years at my dads' car dealership he opened over 20 years ago. We do subprime finance, I started by managing the service department, we added technicians due to volume. I finally got into the sales department and have been doing that for the last 7-8 years. I run the finance desk overseeing around 3-6 employees, desk cars deals, work long hours, many times working 6 days a week, have taken little time off (3-4 days every year), film/edit video content, manage our Facebook advertising (roughly $2x,xxx/month spend), drive organic engagement on our Facebook pages/groups we own, etc.
We have had year over year growth since I started (besides this last year, some outside circumstances taking place as well). My dad agreed to a pay plan when I started in sales, that a previous manager had and I have been making $200-$250k/yr for the last few years (about $150k last year).
I guess I am at a crossroad, I have always wanted to do whatever it takes to make more money, do whatever others aren't willing to do, I learned from my dad who was a finance manager at some of the large state franchise dealers.
I feel limited in my current field and want to explore what something might look like (if even possible) with a larger company focused on things that I enjoy (AI development and use cases, cryptocurrency/blockchain technology, etc.).
I don't have a degree, spent my time grinding it out at work, always pushing to do more, which part of me is starting to feel regret.
I don't want to go to school, but it's seeming like that might be a necessity. Is it..? What roles might be out there for me, I would like to keep the same pay or at least have the potential for growth. I feel I do best with managing larger operations, looking at the big picture, directing team members on what actions to take/how to handle any given situation that arises. Thanks for any help.
Edit: the idea of going to school for something like ai computer science or something related to the application of, does sound somewhat appealing, I'm just not sure what I should do. Thanks.
Thank you so much for your input! What types of degrees look best in regards to product management? I don’t necessarily need a position managing teams, just something that I have current long term experience with, in regard to maintaining growth/solving daily problems that arise for the dealership. Mainly it’s a tough idea for me, taking a step back to start with school/the time commitment, as far as feeling like I would be moving backwards. But the stress/risk/liability of it all has weighed on me for a long time month to month, especially if I did end up taking it over one day. Once again thank you so much for your input!
According to your preference, product management might look like a better fit for you. So maybe look into that. If you go the software dev path, it might take you many years before you can get into a position where you are managing teams.
Also, I don’t know much about technical sales (AI products, etc), but that’s something you could also explore. Given your experience you should do pretty well.
Good luck, mate!