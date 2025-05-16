Christoph09 in
401k General guidelines
If you have a 401k with a possible match from your employer, opt in to these! A lot of people probably don't realize how important it is. I'm not an expert in the financial vehicle and the variable terms often create more questions than answers when I read them😄
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer 6 hours ago
Yup, great point. I remember when I started my first job and had no idea how to use my 401k and ended up missing out on free money from the match lol
defaangedProduct Manager 6 hours ago
Yeah I wish this was something they taught in schools, like "how to utilize your corporate benefits 101" or something right before finishing undergrad lol
