Levelling Up AWS

I've been at a bottle neck for the past couple months, I'm unsure about whether to move forward in cloud computing. Mostly because I have little experience in coding. That being said, I would like to get a foot in the industry sooner than later.


As at now, I have 3 cloud certificates. Cloud Certs don't mean too much but they're a good way to get started. I have the AWS cloud Practitioner, the AWS Associate Solutions Architect certificate, and the Comptia Cloud+ Certificate. I plan to work on getting the Developer and Operations Certificates this year as well.


I'm planning on posting whatever projects I work on while doing these courses. I have created a medium account so I can post articles on whatever projects I'm completing. That way, there's proof of me working on those projects.


What would be the best way to move forward, and what roles would be best to start with? I plan on starting to apply to companies sometime at the end of the year if all goes well with my certificates.

You could aim straight for solutions architecture type roles, the certs will definitely help. As long as you have solid work experience and a good set of projects, that should go a long way
Unfortunately I don't have any actual work experience with cloud, I have completed projects but I never thought to document them until recently. Like I mentioned, I'm trying to get my foot in the door and then go from there, what type of roles would you recommend?

