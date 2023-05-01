Jack in
Will working at Huawei affect future employability?
I'm UK based graduating with a Masters in Electronic Engineering and had a question regarding working at chinese based tech companies.
Will working at Huawei affect future employability at other tech companies? I.e is there a sort of blacklist whereby if you work at a chinese company, US ones will not accept you?
2
1314
Sort by:
sanfranskittleSite Reliability (SRE)
Such foreign ties would likely be a red flag if you're considering any kind of position that requires a clearance or eligibility for a clearance. No idea about other US companies, however.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,465