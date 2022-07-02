Habaner0s in
Fintech startup Deel is trying to help workers get paid no matter where they live
Some companies have as many as 10 separate providers to pay teams located in Europe and Asia because labor laws vary by country. Deel is a payroll platform for remote workers and imo, helps remove barroers companies like to claim in opposition of wfh policies. They secured $14 million series A led by A16z. A very good sign for remote workers that ventire in investing in it despite a down year
19g6vl27sqrb6iOS Engineer
Interesting. Ya, I was talking with a fintech recruiter yesterday that makes an international stock exchange and they have staff across the US in like 15 different states and you can wfh in any of those states bc that’s where they have tax entity’s setup. I’m not in one of those states so it’s a weird proposition to be told “we have wfh but you have to live in one of these 15 states”
Habaner0sSoftware Engineer
O wow. That’s interesting. I mean that’s not that bad tbh because I think MOST people only have a few places they’d consider living regardless.
