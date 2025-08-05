Airbnb joins the front-loaded vesting crew

Equity vesting structures have been quietly undergoing a complete transformation. And Airbnb is now the latest to join the movement.





Airbnb just revamped its equity grant structure to experiment with a new front-loaded schedule: 35 / 30 / 20 / 15 across four years.





They’re now part of a growing cohort including NVIDIA, Google, Uber, Pinterest, DoorDash among many others in the industry rethinking equity as a strategic lever, not a fixed formula.





For years, 4-year evenly split RSUs were the industry norm. But that’s changing extremely fast.





At Levels.fyi, we’ve been tracking this shift closely. We’ve seen one-year, two-year, three year new hire equity grants of all sorts of shapes and sizes. But the biggest trend of all is 4-year grants with front-loaded vesting. This isn’t a one-off. Front-loaded structures are now going mainstream.





So why might a company consider front-loading equity:





- Align refreshes and rewards for later years to performance

- Attract talent with larger attractive equity portions in the first year

- Reduce future allocations through lower long-term equity commitments





Comment below to get our latest vesting schedule report, outlining what we're seeing in the market. Things are changing rapidly, and incentive design has never been more important.





View the latest Airbnb software engineer data points with several new offers surfacing this latest schedule here: https://www.levels.fyi/companies/airbnb/salaries/software-engineer?country=254&yacChoice=new-only&minYac=0&maxYac=0