justneedhappiness in
Job Hunting Advice
I have been applying to jobs religiously for the past few months and have been unsuccessful. Even when I think my interviews have gone well, I have been rejected. Applying to roles that are essentially what I do now, and hearing back nothing. I would really love some advice on what I am doing wrong.
8
1888
Sort by:
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
Basic advice, but try to get referrals to everything and also don't just spam applications. Actually applying to jobs you're mostly qualified for would help a ton.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
851,567