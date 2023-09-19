hamza in
Resume critique
I have been applying to entry level positions all over America, but cant seem to land interviews.
Would love some tips on how i can make my resume better.
Thankyou!
dataguywholiftsData Scientist
Some tips to make it 1 page: at max, bullets on experience shouldn’t exceed 3, provide insight to technical projects under skills tab (create a portfolio or provide links to GitHub externally), try to focus your skills section more towards what you really are looking for (as a SWE applicant, they know you know how to use a Mac or Windows machine), lastly try to clean up your summary section it may save you some space
4
dataguywholiftsData Scientist
Additionally, try to include metrics where possible in your bullets. companies love to see impact generated by your work, whether that be growth, saving company time, saving company money, etc
2
