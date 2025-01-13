AtomicTruth in
Google: Business Development Lead Data Center Level
I am considering a move from energy/large infrastructure sector to data center development and saw a position at Google that might be a fit.
Anyone know what level a Business Development Lead would be?
I'm not sure exactly what it is at Google, but looking at the job requirements for a Business Development Lead at Google for open positions, I'm seeing about 10-14 YOE being required and comparing that with the data points here on this website that seems to be about L5/low L6 level.
