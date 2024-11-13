rgunt in
Capital One to Big Tech
Been at Capital One for 6 years now and 3 years as a senior engineer . We definitely have a very relaxed culture but the pay is low . I want to get out of my comfort zone but I am scared if I will be able to handle the pace and stress of big tech companies , especially our new neighbor Amazon . Has anyone been in a similar situation and how did they make the transition ?
This is very inspiring, thanks for sharing your experience
Life is boring without risk. You’ll only regret not trying.