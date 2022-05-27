ferryboat in
Bolt announces layoffs, CEO says 50% of employees took out loans to buy options
They're laying off ~33% of their workforce which is crazy given their recent raise of $350M
https://www.bolt.com/blog/message-from-bolt-ceo
Their CEO also bragged earlier that over half of their employees literally took out loans to purchase these options. Not a good look: https://twitter.com/theryanking/status/1493609864534315014
leggomyegomaniacQuality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
This is terrible... I feel for those ppl man. Esp as things turn across the board. Hope they land somewhere great. "But today, my focus is on our people." [So I guess the people who are getting let go are not included in that group]
2
RastaUnitSoftware Engineer
I am one of those bolt employees. If anyone is hiring please let me know. It has been a tough week. Not one person expected this
1
