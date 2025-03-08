sam7 in
Are RSU being reported correctly?
Just wondering - doing some benchmarking and surely am underpaid (mid size mfg. - 240K TC, no rsu)
However i see roles that are HW Eng. with 140K base, and 150K RSU/yr....ive interviewed for other roles and RSU was in the 40K range max for places like AWS....
are people reporting a 4 year vest as a per year?
undertoneSoftware Engineer a day ago
Pretty sure some comps can be that high. The levels form asks for your total grant and annualizes it
