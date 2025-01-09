atxpm420 in  
Product Manager  

Do PMs really need technical backgrounr

As a PM with no technical background in CS, I'm wondering if any sort of coding bootcamp would open up more opportunities for other PM roles at companies where most PMs have CS degrees. Thoughts?

boatmasterSoftware Engineer  
I work with 2 PMs regularly as a lead engineer. One used to be an engineer and used to code and the other has no coding experience.

I much prefer dealing with the one that used to code. He understands issues better when they arise. I can explain things to him on a deeper level. Sometimes he even likes to jump in and help with a problem if we have something big going on.

The one that has no coding experience. We waste a lot of time of me trying to break things down for him. He has a hard time understanding issues. Approaches. Does not contribute much other than asking when things will be done.

Maybe it’s not completely necessary depending on team/company. But from my experience I much prefer working with the PM that used to code.
garySoftware Engineer  
But do you really need a PM with SDE background? Ofcourse rhe TAT would be more to explain to a non-tech PM. But does it also means that as an SDE you are unable to communicate/break-down your problem?

