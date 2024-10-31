Which offer should I choose?

Poll

New Grad Offer

AMD - Austin - PD: 110k base, 60k stock/4 years, 25k sign on, 10k relocation

Qualcomm - San Diego - DV: 130k base, 90k/3 years, 35k sign on, 10k relocation





Currently doing Co-op at AMD, the team has better culture and WLB.





Qualcomm looks tempting, but friends and family in Austin, so...



