erichw in  
 

Poll

Which offer should I choose?

New Grad Offer
AMD - Austin - PD: 110k base, 60k stock/4 years, 25k sign on, 10k relocation
Qualcomm - San Diego - DV: 130k base, 90k/3 years, 35k sign on, 10k relocation

Currently doing Co-op at AMD, the team has better culture and WLB.

Qualcomm looks tempting, but friends and family in Austin, so...

Closed

627 participants

20
9159
Sort by:
facebooksupersuserSoftware Engineer  
New grad, you just want to build experience, you get to be close to family, cost of living is better in Austin, so the extra on Qualcomm would just go into rent/consumption. You'll make better money later
18
WeichausData Scientist  
Bro is walking it with 200k offer which is insane for a new grad and even someone who is experience
2

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,586