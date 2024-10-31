erichw in
Poll
Which offer should I choose?
New Grad Offer
AMD - Austin - PD: 110k base, 60k stock/4 years, 25k sign on, 10k relocation
Qualcomm - San Diego - DV: 130k base, 90k/3 years, 35k sign on, 10k relocation
Currently doing Co-op at AMD, the team has better culture and WLB.
Qualcomm looks tempting, but friends and family in Austin, so...
facebooksupersuserSoftware Engineer
New grad, you just want to build experience, you get to be close to family, cost of living is better in Austin, so the extra on Qualcomm would just go into rent/consumption. You'll make better money later
18
WeichausData Scientist
Bro is walking it with 200k offer which is insane for a new grad and even someone who is experience
2
