Tech comp is overrated.
Grill me all you want but i find tech salaries unfair. Lots of engineers, business folks, marketers, supply chain leaders, sourcing managers are grinding their assess off throughout their entire lives and consider hitting $200k a massive milestone whereas a software engineer with 3 YOE can get there NO PROBLEM
I am 100% honest and I think this is extremely unfair to people in every other sector outside of tech and finance basically.
Amonix
So… my role is overpaid? All those people you just listed used IT tools. From the computer they sit out to all the technology inside of it down the network lines, backend infrastructure, and then then everything else they touch. Without us you have nothing to use to do your jobs. Additionally we work more hours, required for Oncall/overtime, keep up with emerging technologies, security risks, assigned blame when a breach occurs, and so much more. What marketing person gets a call at 2AM because the business is losing money every hour the website is down? What sourcing manager is paged at 2 AM and expected to bring up an database that the company depends on. They don’t get that. My 20+ years of experience means I get that call. I have to toss away my free time with my family to make sure everyone else can do their jobs. That person with 3 YOE may be making 200K but the work and programming languages which are more challenging then learning some foreign languages when you consult the loops and joins etc has to know a lot more than those other positions. Those people can try and do their job without technology and the business can cut their IT costs out so they can pay those people more. Until then tough cookies. I don’t make what a doctor makes because I am not as needed or have to perform the same things. Oh and my training doesn’t just happen during business hours or happy hours. I have to study stuff all the time to keep up with things or I don’t have a job.
Coco98Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
+1!!!
