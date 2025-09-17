AS in
Product Manager compensation
What are the tech companies that pay the most for Product Manager roles?
chuuj615Product Manager at Amazon
There's a leaderboard on the levels.fyi site for product managers, but the issue is that it aggregates the data across all levels instead of comparing it for each level specifically. Likely because they don't have a standardized level ladder for their PM data like they do for their SWE data. https://www.levels.fyi/leaderboard/Product-Manager/All-Levels/country/United-States/
penguProduct Manager at Uber
They have a leaderboard based on years of experience on their 2024 report. Slightly outdated just cause it's from last year but it's still pretty informative: https://www.levels.fyi/2024/#:~:text=Top%20Pay%20by%20Years%20of%20Experience%20for%20Product%20Managers
