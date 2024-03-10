GuruDr in
Entering Amazon as a L6 good?
For those of you who know a large amount about Amazon, is entering as a L6 into the company a good thing? Or would the best level to enter Amazon as is a L7? For context if you've been a Director & have your doctorates degree transitioning into the corporate space?
20
3847
Sort by:
Alan SteinProgram Manager
Get in the door at whatever level they will bring you onboard. Then you can move up, over, or out and be worth a hell of a lot more. And if I can ever help further, just hit me up on LinkedIn where I'm more active. https://www.linkedin.com/in/alanjstein/
2
GuruDrHuman Resources
How’s the work like balance at Amazon ?
About
Public
Human Resources
Members
1,338