AWS vs Amazon Retail team

I have offers from two amazon teams, one is in AWS and other is in retail. I spoke to the managers and both are nice. AWS team has lower ops load and the retail team has no ops load. I know that the retail team is way more laid back than the AWS team (bedrock) but at the same time I am very early in career so I also want learning opportunities. I am very confused as to which team to go for.
TechbroplProduct Manager  
Go for AWS with the current investment in cloud in the industry you can pick and chose in future between Google azure etc, retail
Is retail not so wxciting
1

