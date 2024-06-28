19g615l4bzq8yj in
Capital one senior software engineer offer - choose location
Hey, I recently cleared power day interview at capital one for senior software engineer role (principal associate). Recruiter is asking to choose from one the following locations to make an offer with numbers: Mclean / Atlanta / New york / Boston What would you recommend? pros and cons? and expected pay range in negotiation? Thank you!!
Can you share a bit about your power day? I have mine coming up in two weeks. Also, how are you liking working at Capital One?
