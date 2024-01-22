Entry Level Opportunities

Hi, I’m a Master’s student majoring in Data Processing with a BS in Comp Sci. I have an internship lined up in tech consulting but I’m not positive it’s for me. I have only done 1 internship and a few personal projects up my sleeve and want to get step into being a Jr. Software Engineer or Frontend Development. Am I taking the right path? what is the best entry level role I should seek? Looking for any opportunities to gain experience and all advice is appreciated.