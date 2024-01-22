061lenem in
Entry Level Opportunities
Hi, I’m a Master’s student majoring in Data Processing with a BS in Comp Sci. I have an internship lined up in tech consulting but I’m not positive it’s for me. I have only done 1 internship and a few personal projects up my sleeve and want to get step into being a Jr. Software Engineer or Frontend Development. Am I taking the right path? what is the best entry level role I should seek? Looking for any opportunities to gain experience and all advice is appreciated.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I think it might still be worth taking the internship. Consulting is a bit of a different world but gives you a lot of diverse experience to call upon and should help you decide where you really want to go. IMO with how competitive internships are right now, I feel like declining them hoping for something better is a bit of a risky move. But based on your goals of becoming an Software/Front End Eng, it should still help
