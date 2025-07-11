chuuj615 in
OpenAI's deal to buy Windsurf is off and CEO goes to Google
Pretty crazy news lowkey, OpenAI's plans to buy Windsurf for a rumored ~$3B are off, and the CEO of Windsurf Varun Mohan and cofounder Douglas Chen are moving to Google.
“We are excited to be joining Google DeepMind along with some of the Windsurf team,” Mohan and Chen said in a statement. “We are proud of what Windsurf has built over the last four years and are excited to see it move forward with their world class team and kick-start the next phase.”
https://www.theverge.com/openai/705999/google-windsurf-ceo-openai
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks19 hours ago
This AI market has been nuts. Big names are job-hopping like their 1 year out of college and Zuckerberg himself is back in "founder mode."
Femi9919 hours ago
He really is. It’s exciting from a glance but disastrous for the job market at OpenAI right now
