OpenAI's deal to buy Windsurf is off and CEO goes to Google

Pretty crazy news lowkey, OpenAI's plans to buy Windsurf for a rumored ~$3B are off, and the CEO of Windsurf Varun Mohan and cofounder Douglas Chen are moving to Google.





“We are excited to be joining Google DeepMind along with some of the Windsurf team,” Mohan and Chen said in a statement. “We are proud of what Windsurf has built over the last four years and are excited to see it move forward with their world class team and kick-start the next phase.”





https://www.theverge.com/openai/705999/google-windsurf-ceo-openai