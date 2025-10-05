Marsbars in
Looking for New Grad Advice
Hello everyone,
TLDR: received new grad offer, last semester as the offer starts
Originally, I was supposed to graduate this December, but unfortunately, it's been pushed back to spring due to me missing electives. During the summer, I landed an internship and received an offer to start in the new year, early spring. This is a New Grad position, and I'm not certain if they're strictly checking for my graduation. Regardless, I would like to tell them the current update while still retaining my position and start date.
Is this feasible? I really, really need the job, and it's my current and only offer. With the funny market right now, I don't want to let it go.
jfzSoftware Engineer
So, your graduation date would be early May? I think it would be reasonable to ask to push your start date by a couple of months. They already invested in you via the internship, so I see no reason they would cut you loose because of this issue.
I believe so to, but perhaps I'm just overstressing.
I believe so to, but perhaps I'm just overstressing.
