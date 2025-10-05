Looking for New Grad Advice

Hello everyone,





TLDR: received new grad offer, last semester as the offer starts





Originally, I was supposed to graduate this December, but unfortunately, it's been pushed back to spring due to me missing electives. During the summer, I landed an internship and received an offer to start in the new year, early spring. This is a New Grad position, and I'm not certain if they're strictly checking for my graduation. Regardless, I would like to tell them the current update while still retaining my position and start date.





Is this feasible? I really, really need the job, and it's my current and only offer. With the funny market right now, I don't want to let it go.