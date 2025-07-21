How to deal with authoritative colleagues?

Hey guys I'm a junior engineer who graduated in 2023 with a strong forte in both development and data structures who finds himself laid off from 2 early stage startups one of which hired me after converting my internship in 2023.





I was given the reason of internal restructuring in both cases but I feel like based on assessing my emotions that this might not be the reason.





I feel like I got managed out just because I asked for a few more clarifications and the leaders of the orgs I worked at seem to be authoritative in nature who decided to silently and slowly behind the scenes try and fire me labelling it as a internal restructuring.





My question to you guys is how can I avoid these situations in any future org I join. I got to this conclusion after deep introspection and feel cheated and I'm not sure how I could handle such authoritarianism where leaders decide to rule with their fists and end up firing instead of supporting...