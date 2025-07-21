JackOLantern in
How to deal with authoritative colleagues?
Hey guys I'm a junior engineer who graduated in 2023 with a strong forte in both development and data structures who finds himself laid off from 2 early stage startups one of which hired me after converting my internship in 2023.
I was given the reason of internal restructuring in both cases but I feel like based on assessing my emotions that this might not be the reason.
I feel like I got managed out just because I asked for a few more clarifications and the leaders of the orgs I worked at seem to be authoritative in nature who decided to silently and slowly behind the scenes try and fire me labelling it as a internal restructuring.
My question to you guys is how can I avoid these situations in any future org I join. I got to this conclusion after deep introspection and feel cheated and I'm not sure how I could handle such authoritarianism where leaders decide to rule with their fists and end up firing instead of supporting...
1
769
Sort by:
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
792,009
If no one’s told you this before, let me say it plainly: working for free, or next to nothing, as an adult is not noble, it’s a trap. And if you were taught to expect fairness or mentorship from early-stage startups, I’m sorry, but that was bad advice. These companies aren’t built to grow people, they’re built to survive, and they’ll drop anyone who seems like friction.
You’re not wrong to feel hurt. But here’s the uncomfortable truth: yes, you were fired. Yes, it might’ve had something to do with how you came across. And no, you can’t always prevent that. But what you can do is build resilience. Not through endless self-reflection or blaming “authoritarianism,” but by learning how to read the room, picking your battles, and becoming someone people want to work with, especially when times get rough.
We’ve all been there. We’ve all missed a signal or misjudged a situation. But the people who keep moving forward are the ones who learn, adapt, and don’t let bitterness settle in.
Pick yourself up and try again. That’s the only way through it.