Hi all 

I was looking for Software development roles in Germany and Netherlands with visa sponsorship. currently work with a product based company in Bengaluru with 6 years of experience

What is the best way to get an interview call. I have been applying on the career websites sometimes I will get a mail that they are not sponsoring anymore or they are moving with other candidates.
Please sugest ways.


madscienceSoftware Engineer  
Referrals will probably be your best bet there, finding or talking to devs in those countries to see if their companies are hiring might help
2

