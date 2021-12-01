kitkat in
How hard would it be to switch engineering positions?
Hey guys. I'm a freshman in college right now and I like being able to create software and working with computers. I know the common engineers are artificial intelligence + machine learning and web + mobile development.
Any of you guys did a mix of the roles? Would it be hard to switch between the roles? I just wanted to know how it's like for real working professionals. Thanks!
whatsappSoftware Engineer at Facebook
The best way to get experience for these roles even prior to a new grad software eng role is to work on side projects in my experience. Want to get into mobile dev, just build an app! Doesn't matter how silly or ridiculous just do it for fun, you'll learn way more than reading a textbook. You'll be surprised how much of that learning helps you on the job in industry. In a way you're learning how to learn, and this will make you a very aggressive learner to be able to pick up things quickly on any engineering project. That's how you work your way towards becoming a full stack engineer, where you can end to end deliver on entire projects backend to frontend.
kitkatSoftware Engineer
I like that idea a lot. I still haven't learned much about comp sci, but once I do, I definitely want to build Pokemon related apps. That will definitely motivate me to work on them. Thank you for your advice!
