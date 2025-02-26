I need advice or help deciding on job offers

Poll

I'm a new grad and recently got a job offer at Oracle as a Technical Program Manager at OCI, but the location is in Seattle, and I am from NOVA. I also have a return offer to Leidos as a Systems Engineer in Reston.





Oracle Total Comp is $114,500: 90k base + 5k sign on + 10k relocation + $9,500 (38k/4 years) equity/RSU

401k is 50% match on the first 6% of salary, 4 year vesting

Hybrid- in office Tues-Thurs, unlimited PTO, 11 holidays, 80 sick hours, and a winter break.





Leidos Total Comp is $81,000: 76k base + 5k sign on, ESPP (10% discounted stock)

401k is 100% match on the first 5% of salary, immediate vesting

Hybrid-in office only Tues, 15 days per year PTO that increases w tenure and I get 10 holidays, Top security clearance is required.





I can't decide for multiple reasons.. but to name a few I'm worried abt job security, having to move somewhere new/weather in Seattle, affording Nova or Seattle with either salary, family, friends, s/o in Nova. I also interned at Leidos and didn't necessarily love my experience.





Based on the two offers I want to know people's opinions and experiences w the offers/company/location/cost of living, or anything that might help me, pls and ty!





