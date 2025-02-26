tleaf in  
Computer Science 2 days ago

Poll

I need advice or help deciding on job offers

I'm a new grad and recently got a job offer at Oracle as a Technical Program Manager at OCI, but the location is in Seattle, and I am from NOVA. I also have a return offer to Leidos as a Systems Engineer in Reston.

Oracle Total Comp is $114,500: 90k base + 5k sign on + 10k relocation + $9,500 (38k/4 years) equity/RSU
401k is 50% match on the first 6% of salary, 4 year vesting
Hybrid- in office Tues-Thurs, unlimited PTO, 11 holidays, 80 sick hours, and a winter break.

Leidos Total Comp is $81,000: 76k base + 5k sign on, ESPP (10% discounted stock)
401k is 100% match on the first 5% of salary, immediate vesting
Hybrid-in office only Tues, 15 days per year PTO that increases w tenure and I get 10 holidays, Top security clearance is required.

I can't decide for multiple reasons.. but to name a few I'm worried abt job security, having to move somewhere new/weather in Seattle, affording Nova or Seattle with either salary, family, friends, s/o in Nova. I also interned at Leidos and didn't necessarily love my experience.

Based on the two offers I want to know people's opinions and experiences w the offers/company/location/cost of living, or anything that might help me, pls and ty!

(Side note: I am also at the end of interviews for Alarm.com as a quality engineer in Tyson for 80-85k, but i don't want to consider it as an option yet until Ik fs. But if anyone has anything to say abt Alarm.com or the role I'd love to hear it too)

Select one

17 participants

1
452
Sort by:
dev193729Software Engineer 2 days ago
There was another thread that basically said unlimited time off is never unlimited it’s just a way for them not to pay you for unused vacation days if you leave. It’d be good to check what the team actually does cause that will
be more similar to what you actually get.

About

Public

Tech

Members

714,984