Is this the worst tech job market since 2008
Getting laid off is rough, but trying to land something new right now feels even worse. Feels like resumes just vanish into a black hole.
For those who’ve managed to land something recently, how long did it take and how many apps did you send out? Be straight.
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia
For me it was about 5 months and ~300 applications before I signed an offer. Honestly, half of those apps felt like they never even got read. Networking and reaching out directly on LinkedIn worked way better.
bigboi900Software Engineer
Hey, did you only start reaching out directly after the 5 months? When did you notice that reaching out directly worked way better?
