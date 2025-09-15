Worth getting AWS certifications?

This is a question for my specific situation, which is where my current employer does not use AWS (or any other cloud provider for that matter) but the VAST majority of companies I am applying to do. I worked with AWS 3+ years ago, but since then I haven't touched anything more involved than Docker.





As I am job searching (12 YoE), I've found that pretty much every Lead/Staff+ role expects recent experience and demonstrable expertise in AWS. Would obtaining any/all Associate Certifications matter in these conversations? I'm pretty frustrated that I let cloud deployment tech get away from me and apparently I need to close that gap to qualify for the roles I'm chasing. Thoughts/input/suggestions greatly appreciated 👍