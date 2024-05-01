Richard Tindell in
How's the market?
Hey all... My job just became redundant due to a merger so I'm looking for a software position.
Is the market cold right now? How's remote work vs hybrid these days?
Dreeu68
It’s cold as back in 2008… IT layoffs last year 2023 are still rolling through 2024, as C Suites reap profitability to shareholders from costcutting and not growth. Use the time to UpSkill into new tech areas such as AI which are hiring, knowing that most hiring now is for highly skilled and experienced resources.
3
