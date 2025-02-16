JPMorgan CEO: "I don't care how many people sign that f-ing petition"

"More than 1,200 JPMorgan employees have signed a petition against the company’s five-day-a-week, in-office mandate.





'Don’t waste time on it,' CEO Jamie Dimon said during a company town hall on Wednesday, Reuters reported.





“I don’t care how many people sign that f—ing petition.”





Full article here: https://fortune.com/2025/02/13/jamie-dimon-popped-off-jpmorgan-employees-fighting-against-full-time-rto-petition/





This is hilarious, there's no way this is a good look for him 🤣





Y'all think this'll help the employees get a hybrid schedule back??