theras in  
Software Engineer  

JPMorgan CEO: "I don't care how many people sign that f-ing petition"

"More than 1,200 JPMorgan employees have signed a petition against the company’s five-day-a-week, in-office mandate.


'Don’t waste time on it,' CEO Jamie Dimon said during a company town hall on Wednesday, Reuters reported.


“I don’t care how many people sign that f—ing petition.”


Full article here: https://fortune.com/2025/02/13/jamie-dimon-popped-off-jpmorgan-employees-fighting-against-full-time-rto-petition/


This is hilarious, there's no way this is a good look for him 🤣


Y'all think this'll help the employees get a hybrid schedule back??

Jamie Dimon popped off at the 1,200+ JPMorgan employees fighting against full-time RTO: 'I don’t care how many people sign that petition’

Jamie Dimon popped off at the 1,200+ JPMorgan employees fighting against full-time RTO: 'I don’t care how many people sign that petition’

More than 1,200 JPMorgan employees signed the petition to bring back hybrid work.

fortune.com
21
14340
Sort by:
vWvS5GkSLEvJjBU5zXDevOps Engineer 20 hours ago
Yeap, I work here. Every reasonable employees in the firm is not happy with his childish outburst.
2

About

Public

Tech

Members

707,861