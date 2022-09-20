flyingcheetah in
Internship Opportunities for Sophomores
What are some relatively easy to get internships for sophomores in this market? Ive been deterred by applying to lots of big tech internships and not hearing back
8
2051
Backend Software Engineer
Take a look at startups, especially if you live near coworking spaces. Sometimes they have specific needs and can offload some things to you. Thats how my buddy's kid started his professional career. Kinda like freelancing.
2
