TechGeek99 in  
Software Engineer  

Can someone share the downsides of Google/Meta?

We keep hearing only the good stuff about Meta & Google (e.g. Free food, culture, ..)


What about the downsides, can any Googlers/Metamates share any?


Just out of curiosity

eightysixerSoftware Engineer  
Bespoke internal tooling for everything ("not invented here" syndrome), having silly amounts of money to throw at problems, etc. makes it really difficult to work at non-FAANG companies with different processes and constraints.
