kitkat in
Happy Holidays / Merry Christmas
Just wanted to wish everyone Merry Christmas if you celebrate it and Happy Holidays if you don't.
This community is very chill and educated. Love you guys. Hope to see more of us here next year :)
Hope you guys enjoy your time off! I'm spending time baking my favorite oatmeal cookies. I love oatmeal. What are you guys up to?
4
604
Sort by:
lk2n3lan23l2Product Manager
Spending time internationally in Asia!
1
kitkatSoftware Engineer
That sounds fun :) Enjoy your holidays overseas
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,345