Requesting an advice
Hi everyone, I’m a self-taught Flutter developer with over a year of experience, currently seeking employment.
Without a formal degree, I’ve found it challenging to secure on-site positions that require visa sponsorship. Additionally, remote opportunities have been difficult to come by as most Flutter roles require 2-3 years of experience or native app development expertise.
Given my situation, what steps would you recommend I take to improve my chances of landing a job?
LightspeedSoftware Engineer
I don't have an answer to your question but i may be able to provide some insight. which country are you targeting? USA has some requirements which make it easier to hire international people with degrees. Canada only needs you to have a valid offer and LMIA. Both countries have lots of laid-off people and people who have less than 3 yoe looking for jobs too, so you may have some tougher competition.
TomariComputer Science
Thanks for the insight! My target countries are mostly in Asia, the UK, and Europe. I have 1 yr of flutter exp and 3 months of internship exp in reactjs. Also I write some CRUD apps with nodejs. My main languages are dart and js. I’m open to any suggestions you might have about how to improve my skills or learn what’s most in demand for these regions.
