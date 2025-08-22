What's going on at Oracle's IC-6?

Oracle's comp growth is pretty standard from level to level increasing at about $70k to $90k each level. But the jump from IC-5 to IC-6 is nearly a 3x: from $395k to $1.11M!





Was looking through the numbers at Oracle and came across this interesting point. Was wondering if any of the Oracle guys could chime in here and let me know what's going on there (and how to get to IC-6 level lol).





My guess is that some portion of it has to be because of stock growth over the years. If you've made it to IC-6 then you're either someone who's been at Oracle long enough to get tons of refreshers over time or you're getting brought in at such a high level that you'll get some pretty good equity in your comp offer.





Either that or the jump in scope from IC-5 to IC-6 is huge.