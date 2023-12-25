Khoz in
Networking and Referrals
Hello, I'm currently a sophomore at a private university in Chicago, and I'm actively seeking internship opportunities for the upcoming summer. However, I've encountered a challenge in securing referrals. I understand that reaching out to alumni is often recommended, but I'm unsure about the best practices for doing so. Is it appropriate to simply message alumni directly on LinkedIn, or are there more effective strategies I should consider?
CleanCoder95
You can definitely reach out to alumni via linkdIn. You can likely even reach out to random people at companies to talk in general, and then they might refer you.
Khoz
Could you please share any specific tips or best practices that might increase my chances of not just connecting with alumni and professionals but also receiving a response? Any advice on follow-up etiquette or how to make my messages stand out would be greatly valuable. Thank You
