IyO9dvwzez9NQEpAgJ in
New Grad looking for help breaking into the field
Hey all,
I graduated in Dec 2022 with a BS Comp Sci., AI concentration, data science minor. No internships. 2 large AI/ML projects. I am struggling to secure a position post graduation and am looking for some help finding/locking down a 0-2 yr. experience job (if that's even possible).
I should be sitting for AWS CCP cert in the very near future.
Thanks all for anything!
2
1865
Sort by:
IyO9dvwzez9NQEpAgJSoftware Engineer
Hey thanks for the reply, I said large for lack of a better word but the one project used data from ~6300 American run hospitals over about 20 years to identify worrying trends/correlations/etc. and the other used over 120 years of census data to determine the socioeconomic effects of a major US historical event on the local black population. Both projects had a faculty mentor who was a subject matter expert on the data but had no CSC background. Virtually no involvement from my professor and for all intents and purposes was a graduate level course/project. One paper was published and the other would have been if my university had been able to come up with more funding (so we could go in person to present). I also have a senior capstone project where we created a proof of concept social media platform using Flask/Python/etc. I am applying to GT OMSCS in a few days once they have completed maintenance. I do have a means of income for the time being though I have been applying since before graduation. Unfortunately my school offered very little in the way of help/advice/etc. so I'm kind of winging it at present especially having graduated at a less than ideal time.
1
About
Public
Data Scientist
Members
8,204
A degree will minimally qualify a new grad for a job, which is why i hope you have some other experience to make up for the lack of internship. I don’t know if your offer got rescinded or something, but it would have been a good idea to have something temporary lined up for summer. Some roles will sub extra education for years of experience, so if any postgrad programs you like are taking Spring applications, maybe give it a go.
Sorry there’s no silver bullet, but it really does take a lot of patience and luck to start out. Don’t underestimate the value of having professionals review your letter and resume though - gotta get past those automated filters.