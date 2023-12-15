Founder of Hashicorp leaves

Mitchell reflects as he departs HashiCorp: "I have some bittersweet news to share with you all today: I've decided to move on from HashiCorp, and I'll soon no longer be an employee with the company. I recently celebrated 11 years since starting HashiCorp, and as I reflect back on the last decade I couldn't have asked for a better way to spend that part of my life.





My departure from HashiCorp is something I’ve been thinking about and planning for a long time. Ever since founding HashiCorp, I've felt it's important to build a company where I'm not required for day-to-day operations and where other leaders can carry the torch over time. I have been very intentional about this as time went on: stepping down from being CEO in 2016, iterating over time on a culture of leadership autonomy that didn't require my involvement to make decisions, and finally departing the leadership team and board of directors in 2021. Since then, I've had the pleasure of working where I’m happiest — as a full-time, hands-on engineer."





Read the full letter: https://www.hashicorp.com/blog/mitchell-reflects-as-he-departs-hashicorp