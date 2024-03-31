OAKENSHIELD in
Taking up grad school while working as a SWE on STEM Opt
Can employees on working on OPT enroll in a part-time masters program--related to their field of study-- while working full-time at a Company (Apple). if so how do they juggle both? Is it possible for the company to pay for such program?
1
1339
Sort by:
hackrSoftware Engineer
Definitely doable, but will require some serious time management! Part-time masters while working full-time is challenging but very worthwhile. The company may cover tuition costs, worth checking with HR.
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482