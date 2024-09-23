drunkpiano11 in
Google Hiring Committee updates
Post a final interview, would a Google recruiter inform the candidates that they have been passed onto the HC for review? Or there won't be any communications to the candidates until a decision (offer or rejection) has been made?
portalgunSoftware Engineer
They do inform you about your interview performance and that you have been passed to the hiring committee.
drunkpiano11Management Consultant
Thanks. Do you know how long that typically will be post your final interview? In my case, the day following my final interview, the recruiter sent an email saying he hope to collect feedback from all interviewers for hiring manager review, then hopefully onto some internal reviews followed by compensation discussions. That said, after that email, it’s been radio silence for 2 weeks (10 full business days). I tried to follow up twice for an update but heard nothing back. So in short in my case, no update on interview performance or anything really.
